Possible Tornado Devastates The Village of Wappingers
A surprise storm ripped through the Village of Wappingers early Wednesday evening. Shocking Images show just how severe the wind and rain was.
It's unclear if there was an actual tornado, but eyewitnesses say that heavy metal garbage cans were seen flying through the air, siding was ripped from buildings and large telephone poles were snapped in half. And yes, there was even a flying cow.
Village of Wappingers Devastated by Surprise Storm
A massive thunderstorm ripped through the Village of Wappingers on Wednesday during the early evening hours. While it didn't last too long, there were many areas devastated by the strong winds and rain.