The last few weeks all anyone has been hearing about is "Fireworks Shortage!" Right?

So when I look up where I can get fireworks and when, here in the Hudson Valley, I was a little surprised to see more than 800 places that were listed with the state. Granted, these are 800 plus locations that are selling firework-type devices, across the State of New York.

The list is out by county, so it is pretty easy to search.

When can you purchase firework items in the State of New York?

There are two answers really. When fireworks go on sale in the Summer, conceivably for the 4th of July holiday, they will start to show up in box stores by June 20 and can be sold through July 5. If they are being sold in a tent or temporary location, then they can only be sold from June 20 to July 5.

There are also dates for the end of the year for New Year's. Both the fixed and temporary locations can sell fireworks from December 25 to January 2.

What type of firework devices can be sold?

According to the NYS website, they classify the ones that we can buy as the following;

Sparkling Devices are ground based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke. The law limits the type, size and construction of Sparkling Devices and requires that these devices must be hand held or mounted on a base or spike and be limited in sizes that range from 1 to 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition.

So, pretty much you are limited (for our own safety) as to which ones you can buy.

Where can you buy them and legally set them off?

Pretty much anywhere in Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Rockland, Sullivan, Columbia and Putnam Counties. If you are in Westchester or in the City of Newburgh or the City of Middletown, in Orange County you are not legally allowed to purchase them there or to set them off.

For a full list of where you can purchase these items across the state, click here. Heads up it opens in a PDF.

Do your plans for the 4th of July holiday weekend include fireworks? How about kicking back and watching a display put on by someone else? Click here to check out the Hudson Valley Fireworks locator. Be safe and enjoy!

