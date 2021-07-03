New York #1 For 4th Of July Celebrations

We're getting ready to celebrate the 4th of July around the Hudson Valley and New York State. There are tons of firework celebrations to look forward to, but when it comes to celebrating our nation's independence, where do we fall on the list?

It should come as no shock, New York is #1 when it comes to the best places to celebrate July 4th.

WalletHub.com was on a mission to find "the best and cheapest places to celebrate this star-spangled occasion." So they took data they collected from 5 different components:

1) Fourth of July Celebrations

2) Affordability

3) Attractions & Activities

4) Safety & Accessibility

5) Fourth of July Weather Forecast

Naturally, WalletHub paid closer attention to the city, for instance, they report that there is only 1 fireworks show. With that being said, we know the Hudson Valley has a lot to offer when it comes to the 4th of July celebrations.

There are several spots around the HV with special celebrations like fireworks and parades. We have a full list of locations where you can catch a show around the Valley to plan your weekend fun accordingly.

New York City may be #1 according to the WalletHub, we know the real fun is "upstate."

However, there are towns around the Hudson Valley that are cracking down on illegal firework usage like the City of Kingston. Also, not to be a Debbie Downer, we are facing a firework shortage and those firework tents across the region don't seem to be opened yet.

At least we can look forward to some decent weather for the 4th of July weekend. Weather.Gov is reporting partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Will you be checking out the 4th of July parades and fireworks this year? Where's your go-to spot? Let us know on Facebook!

