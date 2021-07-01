Fourth of July STOP-DWI Crackdown on Hudson Valley Roads This Weekend

Another holiday weekend - another crackdown on local roads.

In an announcement from the Governor's Office earlier this week, a state police crackdown on drunk and drugged driving during the 4th of July holiday weekend has been issued. Be aware, in addition to marked State Police vehicles, troopers will also be using CITE vehicles, Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles when patrolling local roadways.

On Wednesday June 30th, Governor Cuomo's Office issued a statement announcing that New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state will increase patrols and crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions, with the campaign running from Friday July 2nd, through Monday July 5th.

In order to keep our state highways safe during one of the busiest summer holiday travel weekends, residents can expect sobriety checkpoints conducted by State Troopers to target reckless and aggressive driving.

In addition to the sobriety checkpoints, troopers and local law enforcement will also focus on motorists who are using phones and other electronic devices while driving. Drivers are also reminded to move over for any stopped emergency or hazard vehicles that may be stopped on roadways.

A similar crackdown was issued for the Memorial Day weekend holiday, and statewide, more than 9,200 tickets were issued, an uptick from numbers reported for the 2020 Memorial Day weekend campaign.

Here in the Hudson Valley, a total of 3,344 tickets were issued between the Lower and Upper Hudson Valley areas over the 2021 Memorial Day weekend.

Last year's 4th of July weekend vehicle and traffic ticket numbers came in at 9,214, and troopers investigated 456 crashes, one fatality, and issued 180 arrests for DWI.

In his announcement, Governor Cuomo stated:

With all that we've been through over the last sixteen months, we certainly want New Yorkers to have fun this holiday weekend and celebrate, but we also want them to do so responsibly, getting behind the wheel while impaired is a choice that often ends in tragedy. Make the right choice this year and plan ahead for a sober and safe ride home

As with the other recent holiday weekend patrols, the STOP-DWI 4th of July initiative is partially funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC).

