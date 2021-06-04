It was announced a few weeks back that there would be a 'crackdown' on NY roads as part of the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign. The enforcement period ran Friday, May 28 and continued through Tuesday, June 1, and in total, more than 9,200 tickets were issued statewide.

This number is up from last year's Memorial Day weekend enforcement campaign, where State Police reported issuing a total of 8,907 tickets statewide.

In a statement earlier today, Governor Cuomo announced that the New York State Police issued a total of 9,214 tickets statewide during the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign to combat drunk and impaired driving.

Driving while impaired is reckless and irresponsible behavior and it will not be tolerated in this state -- period, New Yorkers need to make responsible choices and drive sober or get a ride when you're unable to safely get behind the wheel. Failing to do so will result in real consequences or needless and avoidable tragedies.

When it comes to the Hudson Valley, numbers were broken down into Lower Hudson Valley (Troop K -Dutchess, Westchester, Putnam and Columbia Counties) and Upper Hudson Valley (Troop F -Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene Counties). Total number for both areas, combined, comes in at 3,334 and can be broken down into the following main sub categories:

Speeding tickets = 1146

DWI Arrests = 66

Distracted Driving = 123

Child Restraint/Seat Belt = 609

Move Over Law = 60

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee provided partial funding to the campaign, and DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints were utilized by State Police as primary enforcement during the long holiday weekend.

It was reported that troopers arrested 185 people for DWI and investigated 851 crashes, including 163 personal injury crashes and two fatalities.

These numbers come in after over 1,300 Hudson Valley residents received tickets over Easter weekend.

