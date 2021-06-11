Hudson Valley 2021 Fireworks: 4th of July Celebrations Guide
Who’s ready to see some epic Hudson Valley fireworks displays? Probably, all of us! In 2020, many of the 4th of July celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic. While the area is slowly returning to normal and some municipalities are scaling back their events, others are coming back out with a bang. See below for a list of the 4th of July celebrations and fireworks displays that are happening near your town.
Several municipalities are still coordinating their 4th of July celebrations, and we'll be sure to add them as soon as they appear. Did we miss a fireworks show near you? Contact meaghan.cameron@townsquaremedia.com with details and we'll get your town's event on the map.
Before July 4
Accord
Date: 7/2/2021
Time: 5PM
Address: 299 Whitfield Road, Accord, NY 12404
Admission Price: Special event pricing has not yet been announced.
Details: Accord Speedway's fireworks have a rain date of July 16.
Village of Catskill
Dutchman’s Landing Park
Date: 7/1/2021
Time: Dusk
Address: Dutchman’s Landing Park, Main Street, Village of Catskill, NY
Admission Price: Free
Details: A band will perform and fireworks will take place at dusk.
Date: 7/3/2021
Time: Music starts at 6PM
Address: Nussy's Bier Garten at Riedlbauer's Resort
Admission Price: Free (No outside food or beverage on property.)
Details: STYX Tribute Band, Return to Paradise, will perform followed by a fireworks display
East Fishkill
Date: 7/2/2021
Time: 7PM
Address: 392 Route 376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Admission Price: Free
Details: A concert will take place at Hopewell Recreation Park Pavilion featuring Andy & the Newhearts at 7PM and fireworks 9:15PM.
Village of Maybrook
Date: 6/25/2021
Time: 7PM
Address: Frederick Myers Veterans Memorial Park
Admission: Free
Details: Gather at the Frederick Myers Veterans Memorial Park for music, food and fireworks.
Village of Monroe
Date: 7/2/2021
Details: Rain date July 3.
Washingtonville
Date: 7/2/2021
Time: 6PM
Address: Vern Allen Park Washingtonville, NY
Admission Price: Free
Details: Features a live band and a showing of the movie Footloose after the fireworks display.
4th of July
Cornwall
Address: Parade begins in Cornwall-on-Hudson and ends in the Town of Cornwall
Time: 1PM
Admission Price: Free
Details: Cornwall's historic 4th of July festivities are back. Deck out your vehicle with patriotic pride and join the parade. Sign up by June 10 on the Cornwall site above.
Time: 9PM
Address: Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park - 7 Windermere Ave. Greenwood Lake
Admission Price: Free
Details:
Saugerties*
Time: 1PM for the parade; Dusk for the fireworks
Address: Cantine Memorial Field, Saugerties, NY 12477
Admission Price: Free
Details: Due to the 4th of July falling on a Sunday, the line-up for the parade begins at noon and it kicks off at 1PM. Fireworks will follow at dusk at Cantine Field. You must fill out an application by June 25 to participate in the parade.
After July 4
Montgomery
Date: 7/17/2021
Time: 6-10 p.m.
Address: Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 State Route 416, Montgomery, NY 10916
Admission Price: Free
Details: The 2021 Freedom Fest will return to its original format and will not be a drive-in event like last year Gates for Freedom Fest will open at 4PM and fireworks will take place at dusk. Residents can purchase food and drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) from vendors throughout the evening.
Date: 7/10/2021
Time: Dusk
Address: Thomas Felton Park - 11 Platura Rd, Modena
Admission Price: Free
Details: Bring the family and have a picnic in the park. The rain date is 7/11