Who’s ready to see some epic Hudson Valley fireworks displays? Probably, all of us! In 2020, many of the 4th of July celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic. While the area is slowly returning to normal and some municipalities are scaling back their events, others are coming back out with a bang. See below for a list of the 4th of July celebrations and fireworks displays that are happening near your town.

Several municipalities are still coordinating their 4th of July celebrations, and we'll be sure to add them as soon as they appear. Did we miss a fireworks show near you? Contact meaghan.cameron@townsquaremedia.com with details and we'll get your town's event on the map.

Before July 4

Accord

Date: 7/2/2021

Time: 5PM

Address: 299 Whitfield Road, Accord, NY 12404

Admission Price: Special event pricing has not yet been announced.

Details: Accord Speedway's fireworks have a rain date of July 16.

Village of Catskill

Dutchman’s Landing Park

Date: 7/1/2021

Time: Dusk

Address: Dutchman’s Landing Park, Main Street, Village of Catskill, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: A band will perform and fireworks will take place at dusk.

Riedlbauer's Resort

Date: 7/3/2021

Time: Music starts at 6PM

Address: Nussy's Bier Garten at Riedlbauer's Resort

Admission Price: Free (No outside food or beverage on property.)

Details: STYX Tribute Band, Return to Paradise, will perform followed by a fireworks display

Date: 7/2/2021

Time: 7PM

Address: 392 Route 376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Admission Price: Free

Details: A concert will take place at Hopewell Recreation Park Pavilion featuring Andy & the Newhearts at 7PM and fireworks 9:15PM.

Date: 6/25/2021

Time: 7PM

Address: Frederick Myers Veterans Memorial Park

Admission: Free

Details: Gather at the Frederick Myers Veterans Memorial Park for music, food and fireworks.

Date: 7/2/2021

Details: Rain date July 3.

Date: 7/2/2021

Time: 6PM

Address: Vern Allen Park Washingtonville, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: Features a live band and a showing of the movie Footloose after the fireworks display.

4th of July

Address: Parade begins in Cornwall-on-Hudson and ends in the Town of Cornwall

Time: 1PM

Admission Price: Free

Details: Cornwall's historic 4th of July festivities are back. Deck out your vehicle with patriotic pride and join the parade. Sign up by June 10 on the Cornwall site above.

Greenwood Lake

Time: 9PM

Address: Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park - 7 Windermere Ave. Greenwood Lake

Admission Price: Free

Details:

Time: 1PM for the parade; Dusk for the fireworks

Address: Cantine Memorial Field, Saugerties, NY 12477

Admission Price: Free

Details: Due to the 4th of July falling on a Sunday, the line-up for the parade begins at noon and it kicks off at 1PM. Fireworks will follow at dusk at Cantine Field. You must fill out an application by June 25 to participate in the parade.

After July 4

Date: 7/17/2021

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Address: Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 State Route 416, Montgomery, NY 10916

Admission Price: Free

Details: The 2021 Freedom Fest will return to its original format and will not be a drive-in event like last year Gates for Freedom Fest will open at 4PM and fireworks will take place at dusk. Residents can purchase food and drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) from vendors throughout the evening.

Town of Plattekill

Date: 7/10/2021

Time: Dusk

Address: Thomas Felton Park - 11 Platura Rd, Modena

Admission Price: Free

Details: Bring the family and have a picnic in the park. The rain date is 7/11