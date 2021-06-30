Gas Stations Are Running Out of Gas, New York Could See Shortage
As drivers hit the road for the holiday weekend drivers must deal with another gas shortage and the highest prices at the pump in years.
The national gas price average is at its highest in 2021 and expected to climb higher. The national average price of gas is $3.11, the highest since October 2014. The national average price of gas in New York is $3.167, according to Triple-A. One year ago the national average of gas was $2.178.
Triple-A believes it will increase as much as three more cents in the lead-up to the Independence Day holiday weekend. AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway.
“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.”
CNN reports gas stations across the country are running out of gas. While there haven't been any reported outages in New York outages have been reported in Indiana, Ohio, California, Colorado, Iowa and the Pacific Northwest.
Unlike in May when a cyber-attack forced the Colonial Pipeline to shut down this shortage doesn't have to do with supply or gas. There's a shortage of drivers who deliver fuel to gas stations, CNN reports. Experts believe more gas stations will have gas shortages this weekend because gas is not being delivered.
