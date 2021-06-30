Award-Winning Hudson Valley Brewery’s Taproom Still Remains Closed

Don't plan your weekend around this brewery, it's still closed to the public.

One of my favorite things about the Hudson Valley is the abundance of breweries. And not just mediocre breweries, award-winning breweries. From the tip of the Hudson Valley to the very bottom, it's easy to find great locally made beer. One of the best in the Hudson Valley is located in Hudson.

Suarez Family Brewing is on Route 9 in Hudson and has won countless awards. If you're like me and want to check out their taproom, you're going to have to change plans. According to their website, the taproom at Suarez Family Brewing is closed until further notice. Their website says they are able to mail beer to New York addresses and offer a drive-thru beer pickup at the brewery.

A message on their website says, "Thank you for helping to keep the beer flowing."

At this time, it's unclear why their taproom is still closed but it's probably safe to assume it's because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I assume that because they closed their taproom at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. For now, we'll just have to grab a bottle and wait for the taproom to open up.

As I said, Suarez Family Brewing is award-winning. Their Hudson Valley-made beer was named the best in New York State. Family Suarez's Palatine Pils was named as one of the best beers in New York State by Thrillist. This brewery is in Hudson, part of the upper Hudson Valley. This beer is a pilsner at 5.2% ABV. Thrillist notes that the beer is masterfully made. Thrillist even named Family Suarez Brewery as an essential brewery.

Once again, the Hudson Valley is no stranger to great beer. Drowned Lands Brewery in Warwick was named as one of the top 10 new breweries in the U.S. Hudson Valley Brewery's Incandenza Sour IPA was named one of the best beers of 2020. Newburgh Brewing Company's Brown Ale was recognized by GQ magazine in 2020. GQ put out a list of the 49 Best Fall Beers and Newburgh Brewing Company's Brown Ale is the only Hudson Valley-made beer to make the list.

