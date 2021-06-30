‘Smallville’ Actress Gets Sentenced in Upstate NY Sex Cult Case

A famous actress has been sentenced in a case revolving around a cult.

You've likely heard stories about various "cults" in New York State. One of the most well-known cults is NXIVM. NXIVM was started by Keith Allen Raniere. Not only was it a sex cult, but it was also a multi-level marketing scheme, also known as a pyramid scheme. It was founded in 1988. The cult claimed to offer personal and professional development seminars through Executive Success Programs. Eventually, DOS was created from NXIVM. This was a secret society, or cult, where women were branded and forced to do sexual acts for Raniere. The brand said "KR" to reference the founder.

Raniere was eventually arrested in 2018 in Mexico. He was hiding from the police there for at least five months. He was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Now, another person has been sentenced in relation to the NXIVM cult. Allison Mack, the actress from the TV show 'Smallville' has been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, her sentencing is for her role in NXIVM. Mack will serve three years in prison. She was sentenced in Brooklyn by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufi.

Mack was said to use nude pictures and other compromising materials to coerce NXIVM members into complying. Mack plead guilty when initially charged. She plead to coerce two women into doing work for the group by threatening to release damaging information, according to Reuters.

