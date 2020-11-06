Port Jervis DPW Shut Down Until Further Notice

The City of Port Jervis has announced that the operation of the Port Jervis Department of Public Works has been suspended until further notice, and could affect your garbage pick-up

As you would have guessed, the operation of the DPW is being temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operations were suspended as of 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, and will remain shut down until further notice, according to a press release.

Port Jervis is informing residents that due to this temporary shutdown of DPW operations, garbage pick-up could very well be affected for the week of November 9. the Department of Public Works will provide no other services during this shutdown.

The City of Port Jervis has stated that any member of the public who wishes to report an emergency that would normally be handled by the Department of Public Works can call (845) 858-4009.

Orange County has seen spikes in positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the county in recent weeks, and many schools have closed due to staff members or students testing positive for the virus. In fact, on Wednesday, November 4, Port Jervis school officials learned a staff member assigned to Anna S. Kuhl Elementary School reported a positive COVID-19 test result after another staff member at Anna S. Kuhl Elementary School tested positive.

The Port Jervis Department of Public Works will resume operations as soon as possible and once it is determined that the public health risks are lowered. The City of Port Jervis has also shut down the city's dial-a-bus program temporarily due to COVID-19.