Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale

A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market.

A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.

Get our free mobile app

Underground Coffee & Ales

Underground Coffee & Ales is a coffee shop, craft beer bar, wine bar, cafe and bottle shop located at 74 Vineyard Ave in Highland, NY close to the Walkway over the Hudson and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail that offers specialty coffees, teas, espresso and wine with 10 taps of rotating craft beers. They also offer burgers, sandwiches and salads from their kitchen.

Underground Coffee & Ales took to social media recently to announce that after 7 years of building a successful business, it is time to pass the torch onto someone else and that the shop is now on the market.

They went on to say that their son is off to college and that they want to refocus their energy on their family and now that the well-known business has been established, it is for sale and they expect to have many inquiries.

Tom Zengen of Zengen Real Estate is handling the sale.

Underground Coffee & Ales has become a thriving, successful, well known spot, and a favorite for many in the Hudson valley. But it is now time to pass the torch on to someone else. Underground Coffee & Ales is for sale!- Underground Coffee & Ales

Here's a great opportunity for someone that is looking to own an established spot in Highland, NY. Underground Coffee & Ales states that it will be business as usual until the sale goes through.