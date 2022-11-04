New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School

A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school in a county that leads New York in overdose deaths.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.

Elderly Poughkeepsie, New York Man Accused Of Selling Drugs Near Dutchess County School

On Thursday, Dutchess County Task Force agents executed a search warrant at Faircloth’s residence, located within the Pendell Commons apartment complex in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

The apartment complex is very close to Dutchess Community College, police note.

Pendell Commons Poughkeepsie is a low-income housing tax credit apartment complex for seniors located in Poughkeepsie, New York, according to low-income housing.

Drugs, Money Found Inside Apartment Near Dutchess County Community Collage

Agents seized narcotics and U.S. currency as a result of this investigation, police say. Faircloth was ordered to appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court on Nov. 7.

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau," The Dutchess County Drug Task Force stated in a press release. " If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com."

Dutchess County Leads New York State In Drug Overdose Death Rates

Dutchess County has the highest drug overdose death rate in New York State. Another local county ranks near the top. See the full list below:

Below are the top six counties in New York in terms of death rates:

