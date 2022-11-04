Odds Of Winning Powerball In New York Compared To Other Real-Life Events

What are your odds of winning Powerball or Mega Millions in New York State compared to other life events?

No one won Wednesday's Powerball jackpot so once again the Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb. The next drawing's jackpot is approaching a world-record jackpot amount!

Powerball Jackpot Approaching World Record Amount

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:59 p.m. The jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million, according to Powerball officials.

"If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Powerball stated in a press release.

As you probably know your odds of winning the lottery are pretty slim. But, how do the odds compare to other real-life events?

Bookies.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post and shared with us the chances of winning Powerball or Mega Millions compared to other real-life events, including hitting a hole-in-one, being born and being eaten by a shark.

Check out the full list below.

Powerball Odds Compared to Real-Life Events

