New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week, New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Troop F and Troop K patrol the Hudson Valley for New York State Police.
This update highlighted New York State Police's activity from Oct. 24-30.
New York State Police Week In Review For Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan
Troop F covers Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan Counties.
Troop F Week in Review
Arrests
- Felony:23
- Misdemeanor:79
- Violation: 9
Crash Investigations
- Property Damage:108
- Personal Injury: 19
- Fatal: 0
DWI Arrests: 52
Total Calls For Service: 1,250
Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,530
New York State Police Week In Review For Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester
Troop K patrols Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester counties.
Troop K Week in Review
Arrests
- Felony:25
- Misdemeanor:27
- Violation: 7
Crash Investigations
- Property Damage:123
- Personal Injury: 24
- Fatal: 0
DWI Arrests: 27
Total Calls For Service: 1,236
Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,615
More information about the police activity wasn't released.