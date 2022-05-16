Popular Ulster County Cafe Reopens, Customers Thrilled

Isn’t it great when you find the perfect place to get a bite to eat, have a cup of coffee with one of the best-baked goods you’ve ever tasted, and gather with friends and future friends in your community? And isn’t it depressing when you find out that your favorite gathering place is closing? That’s exactly how fans and customers of Frida’s Cafe and Bakery in Milton felt when they found out at the beginning of the year that Frida’s would be closing their doors, at least temporarily. Well, I’ve got some great news for you.

Frida's Cafe and Bakery Reopening

Frida’s Cafe and Bakery has reopened its doors, and they are open from 7 AM - 3 PM. They’ve got a great new staff and new menu items for you to try out. The folks at Frida’s Cafe and Bakery haven’t spent the past few months lounging around, mind you. They’ve been “Refreshing, renewing, testing and tasting”. This means we’ve got lots to look forward to when we visit the newly reopened Frida’s.

Frida’s Cafe and Bakery has been a popular fixture in Milton and beyond for years, and there is a reason for that. Frida’s uses fine ingredients and traditional methods to produce exceptional soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts, and baked goods. And everything is made on the premises. Which is why it’s so nice to have them back again.

If you’re not familiar with Frida’s Cafe and Bakery, you can visit them from 7 AM - 3 PM at 26 Main Street in Milton, a cool little hamlet in Ulster County between Marlboro and Highland, or visit their website. And if you are familiar, you know exactly where to find them and I bet you’re smiling right now.

