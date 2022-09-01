Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location Nearly 50 Years

A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good.

Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location.

Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed.

In recent years Sears has closed down stores in Ulster, Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties. In 2017 the company closed its store Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown. The next year, the Sears located at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston closed for good. In early 2020, it was confirmed the Sears in the Poughkeepsie Galleria was also closing.

Then in early 2021, the Sears at the Galleria White Plains closed permanently. That left just one Hudson Valey Sears location left. Sadly that store just announced plans to close.

Sears in Newburgh, New York At Newburgh Mall Is Closing

On Wednesday, the Sears Newburgh, NY Facebook page confirmed closing rumors. The store which has anchored the Newburgh Mall for nearly 50 years will close for good on Oct. 16

"It's with a heavy heart to be announcing the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors on October 16th. We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall," the Sears Newburgh, NY Facebook stated.

Store officials add the store hopes to sell off $2.3 million worth of inventory before closing including:

Home Appliances

Fashion Apparel

Footwear

Fine Jewlery

Tools

Tool Sets

Matteresses

Houseware

Store Fixtures

Store Furinutre

Store Equipment

Nationwide Sears only has about 25 full-service stores. The Newburgh location is believed to be the last full-service Sears in New York State.

'Dying' Newburgh Mall Ready To Be 'Ultimate Destination'

Hudson Valley Post has reported on a new partnership that officials think will save "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley and bring with it many "good-paying jobs."

Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines where Bon-Ton used to be located inside the Newburgh Mall.

The project, Resorts World Hudson Valley, hopes to create approximately 250 new full-time jobs, the large majority of which would be union employees and an additional 200 construction jobs. The average annual wage for full-time employees would be $72,000 per year, officials say.

The opening date still hasn't been announced but officials from the Newburgh Mall say it's "coming soon."

A reason for the Sears closure in Newburgh wasn't released. However, a TikTok video recently showed the sad state of the Newburgh Mall.

