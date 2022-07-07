Popular Star of Stranger Things is From The Hudson Valley

There are several celebrities that grew up in or around the Hudson Valley region of New York. Some of them are huge names in the industry and it may surprise you that they were born or raised near you.

I just randomly learned that one of the biggest stars on Stranger Things is from the Hudson Valley. Stranger Things is a show that took the streaming world by storm when it first came out in 2016. It has held on to the massive following for 6 years and 3 more seasons. According to Marketwatch, Season 4 was viewed for over a billion hours in the first 30 days of its release. Even a local restaurant in Hopewell Junction created a Stranger Things menu.

The show has a large and diverse cast and everyone seems to have a favorite that they can relate to. Jim Hopper is the sheriff of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the show. Hopper is played by David Harbour on the hit Netflix show.

According to his Wikipedia page, Harbour is from White Plains, New York. The page also reports he went to school in Armonk.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere Getty Images loading...

There are surprisingly a few major A-list celebrities who are from the area. There's a good chance one or more of these might be a surprise to you. How are their roots not talked about more? How do we not have buildings named after some of them?

