Popular Retail Store With 60 New York Locations Closing Around 40

Another popular retail store is closing locations across the country and may file for bankruptcy.
The Big Lots near you may soon close down.
Big Lots To Close More Stores
Big Lots closed 52 stores in 2023. The company now plans to close 35 to 40 more stores this year, according to the New York Post.
The company blames "elevated inflation.” In an SEC filing, Big Lots blamed inflation for changing customers' "buying power" and giving officials "substantial doubt” about the future of the company.
Big Lots May File For Bankruptcy
Big Lots reportedly lost around $200 million in the first quarter of 2024, with sales down over 10 percent.
Yahoo Finance reports Big Lots may soon file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, adding the company may be forced to close all locations in the future. Big Lots hasn't commented.
There are nearly 1,400 Big Lots stores across the United States. In New York State there are 65 locations, according to the company's website.
You can find Big Lots in New York in:
Amsterdam
Auburn
Bayshore
Binghamton
Brockport
Buffalo
Canandaigua
Carle Place
Centereach
Chaffee
Clifton Park
Collins
Copiague
Cortland
Dansville
Depew
Dunkirk
East Rochester
Elmira
Geneva
Granville
Greenwich
Hamburg
Hamilton
Hicksville
Holbrook
Irondequoit
Ithaca
Jamestown
Kingston
Liverpool
Lockport
Malone
Massena
Mattydale
Middletown
New Hartford
Niagara Falls
Olean
Oneida
Ontario
Oswego
Painted Post
Palatine Bridge
Plattsburgh
Potsdam
Poughkeepsie
Pulaski
Queensbury
Rochester
Rome
Saugerties
Tonawanda
Troy
Utica
Vestal
Wappingers Falls
Watertown
West Babylon
West Seneca
Big Lots is not the first retailer to announce many closures. See a list below of many other stores that are closing locations.
