Popular Retail Store With 60 New York Locations Closing Around 40

Another popular retail store is closing locations across the country and may file for bankruptcy.

The Big Lots near you may soon close down.

Big Lots To Close More Stores

Big Lots closed 52 stores in 2023. The company now plans to close 35 to 40 more stores this year, according to the New York Post.

The company blames "elevated inflation.” In an SEC filing, Big Lots blamed inflation for changing customers' "buying power" and giving officials "substantial doubt” about the future of the company.

Big Lots May File For Bankruptcy

Big Lots reportedly lost around $200 million in the first quarter of 2024, with sales down over 10 percent.

Yahoo Finance reports Big Lots may soon file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, adding the company may be forced to close all locations in the future. Big Lots hasn't commented.

There are nearly 1,400 Big Lots stores across the United States. In New York State there are 65 locations, according to the company's website.

You can find Big Lots in New York in:

Amsterdam

Auburn

Bayshore

Binghamton

Brockport

Buffalo

Canandaigua

Carle Place

Centereach

Chaffee

Clifton Park

Collins

Copiague

Cortland

Dansville

Depew

Dunkirk

East Rochester

Elmira

Geneva

Granville

Greenwich

Hamburg

Hamilton

Hicksville

Holbrook

Irondequoit

Ithaca

Jamestown

Kingston

Liverpool

Lockport

Malone

Massena

Mattydale

Middletown

New Hartford

Niagara Falls

Olean

Oneida

Ontario

Oswego

Painted Post

Palatine Bridge

Plattsburgh

Potsdam

Poughkeepsie

Pulaski

Queensbury

Rochester

Rome

Saugerties

Tonawanda

Troy

Utica

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Watertown

West Babylon

West Seneca

Big Lots is not the first retailer to announce many closures. See a list below of many other stores that are closing locations.

