Popular Fast Food Brand Coming To Upstate New York

Upstate New York residents are very excited! One hometown is getting its first location.

Wendy's is one of the most popular fast food brands in all of America.

New Yorkers Love Wendy's

A recent survey of restaurant chain customers found that nearly half said they like Wendy's.

In 2023, based on national sales, Wendy's was America's fifth most popular fast-food eatery. If you wondering, McDonald's placed first.

Wendy's Opening Up New Location In Catskill, New York

Over the weekend, I met up with my cousin and her children in Upstate New York. She told me the family is very happy that Wendy's is coming to Catskill, New York.

The Village of Catskill Planning Board just approved the Yum & Chill Restaurant Group to open a Wendy's at 75 Maple Avenue, according to News 10.

Replacing Pizza Hut

Wendy's will be located at the former Pizza Hut building.

Originally the building was going to be transformed into a cannabis dispensary, but those plans were scrapped when another cannabis dispensary opened up at 79-81 Maple Avenue.

Wendy's May Come To Hudson, New York, Ties To Poughkeepsie

The Yum & Chill Restaurant Group operates five Wendy's in New York, including two locations in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The restaurant group is also working on opening up at Wendy's in Hudson, New York.

Opening Date For Wendy's In Catskill, New York

An opening date for Wendy's in the Village of Catskill hasn't been set.

But officials say it should open during the first few months of 2025.

Another poll named America's 10 best fast food eateries. Many are not in New York. See the full list below:

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

