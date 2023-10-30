Popular Cooking Appliance Sold In New York Leaving Many With Bad Burns

New Yorkers are told to stop using this popular cooking appliance because many have ended up with severe burns.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission confirmed Best Buy has recalled some pressure cookers.

Best Buy Recalls Insignia™ Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

Best Buy is recalling its Insignia pressure cookers due to burn hazards, officials confirmed.

"The pressure cooker has incorrect volume markings on the inner pot. This can cause consumers to overfill the pot and hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, posing a burn hazard to consumers," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission states.

Photos More Information On Recalled Products

Reason For Recall

Best Buy received at least 31 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure.

At least 17 people were burned by the pressure cookers, some of which involved reports of second-degree and severe burns, officials say.

"Consumers should always check that the inner pot is not filled beyond two-thirds capacity when pressure cooking, that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started, and that the floating locking valve has dropped before attempting to open the lid when pressure cooking," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Nearly 1 Million Products Recalled

Officials confirmed around 930,000 pressure cookers are being recalled.

If you own one, you are told to "immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers". You should also contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signaling pressure.

