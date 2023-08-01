Local police are asking for help after a woman was found dead in the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley.

The Orangetown Police Department confirmed a woman's body was recovered from the Hudson River.

Woman's Body Recovered From Hudson River In Rockland County, New York

On Sunday, July 30, at about 2:45 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department was told about a body that was found at the Nyack Marina.

Arriving officers found a woman in the water.

The Nyack Fire Department pulled the body from the river. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orangetown Police Department responded to the scene and is now leading the investigation.

Police have identified the woman but her name isn't being publicly released until next of kin is notified, police say.

Police Seek Witnesses After Woman Found Dead In Hudson River In Nyack

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangetown Police Department

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with additional information is asked to contact Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700," the Orangetown Police Department stated in a press release.

