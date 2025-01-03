Police Seek Help: Man, Dog Killed In Upstate New York, Teen Hurt
Police are now asking for help following an incident just before Christmas in the Hudson Valley.
Just before Christmas, police from Sullivan County responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident with entrapment.
Fatal Accident In Sullivan County, New York
Two cars collided head-on on Monday, Dec. 23, around 5 p.m., on Divine Corners Road, at the intersection of Cignarale Road in Loch Sheldrake, New York.
Police report a 2012 Toyota Sienna minivan driving northbound collided with a 2015 Buick Encore which was traveling southbound.
Man and Dog Killed, Teen Injured In Loch Sheldrake, New York
Loch Sheldrake and Neversink Fire Departments responded to the scene to extricate both drivers.
The driver of the Toyota, John Bullock, 60, of Loch Sheldrake who was in cardiac arrest, was taken to Garnet Hospital in Harris where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Buick, Benjamin DeVault, 19, of Hurleyville, was flown to Westchester County Medical Center where he underwent surgery for internal injuries, police say.
A small dog that was in the Buick with the teen was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Seek Help In Fatal Accident
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is still looking for witnesses. Police didn't report the accident until after New Year, likely because of the holiday.
Anyone witnesses are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 845-794-7100 option #1 or the confidential TIPS line at 845-807-0158.
