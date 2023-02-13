Police Seek Answers: Teen Killed In New York State, Hudson Valley

Police are trying to figure out who's responsible for fatally stabbing a teen in the chest in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday police in the Lower Hudson Valley began investigating the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old Westchester County resident.

Teen Killed In Westchester County, New York

Around 4 p.m., the Mount Vernon Police Department was called about a man who was found lying on the ground in the area of N. Columbus Avenue and E. Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Members of the Mount Vernon Police’s Emergency Services Unit arrived on the scene and found the victim unresponsive with a single stab wound to his chest, police say.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Mount Vernon, New York, was rushed to Mount Vernon Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say. His name hasn't been released.

"The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification to family," the Mount Vernon Police Department stated in a press release.

Police Seek Answers After Teen Killed In Mount Vernon, New York

The Mount Vernon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

All calls will be kept confidential, police say.

