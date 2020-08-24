Police Need Help After Tractor-Trailer Hits State Trooper on I-84

Police are asking for help after a tractor-trailer smashed into a police vehicle on I-84 in the Hudson Valley and fled the scene.

On Friday around 11:45 p.m., a New York State Trooper from the East Fishkill barracks was monitoring traffic on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 in the Town of Kent when an unidentified tractor-trailer struck the patrol car and fled the scene, police say.

The trooper was transported to Putnam Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this hit-and-run investigation is asked to please contact the New York State Police in East Fishkill by calling at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9777496.