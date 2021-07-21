Police say a Hudson Valley man exposed himself to a woman and touched her without consent. Police believe there are more victims and hope sharing this will lead to more victims coming forward.

On Sunday around 10 p.m., New York State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to the village of Kiryas Joel for a report of a man exposing himself to women and touching them without consent.

Troopers spoke with a female and her husband who stated that an unknown man, later identified as 21-year-old Christopher Lyons from the town of Monroe, grabbed the woman as he walked by and then exposed himself, police say.

There were numerous reports of Lyons exposing himself and masturbating in public, according to New York State Police. Lyons was arrested and charged with forcible touching and public lewdness. Lyons is being held in Orange County Jail pending arraignment.

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone who feels they were a victim of Lyons is asked to the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-782-8311 and reference SJS # 10342714.

