Police: Man Seriously Injured Another Driver In Crash On Route 32

The man drove with drugs and alcohol in his system and seriously injured another driver on Route 32, according to officials.

On July 2 at 7:03 pm, Saugerties police responded to Route 32 in the area of the New York State Thruway southbound toll entrance for reports of a two-car personal injury automobile crash, according to officials.

Twenty-one-year-old Radames Pereyra was operating a 2004 Acura RSX and allegedly veered across the northbound lane of Route 32, and went directly in the path of a 2006 GMC dump truck that was traveling northbound.

Both Pereyra and the operator of the truck reportedly suffered serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. Pereyra had to be airlifted to Albany Medical Center for his injuries.

A blood sample taken by police during the investigation showed that at the time of the crash Pereyra had alcohol and drugs in his system, according to officials.

Due to his injuries, he was arrested and processed on November 24 after he turned himself and he is expected back in court on January 6.