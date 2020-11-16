Police: Man Caught Watching Porn in Car, Masturbating

A Hudson Valley man is accused of watching porn in his car and masturbating in public.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Wenton Motel located on Route 9W in Saugerties for several reports of a man masturbating in the parking lot of the motel, police say.

When police arrived, witnesses identified the man to officers as 59-year-old Luther Nakapaahu of Saugerties, police say. Witnesses told the officers they noticed Nakapaahu was watching pornography on a computer in his vehicle while masturbating in public view, according to Saugerties Police Department.

Nakapaahu was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Saugerties Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with public lewdness -masturbating in public, an unclassified misdemeanor.

After processing, Nakapaahu, who police say has been living at the Wenton Motel, was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Nov. 24 to answer his charge.

