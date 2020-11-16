Photos: Car Drives Into Train on Friday The 13th in Hudson Valley

A car crashed into a train just before midnight on Friday the 13th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, Nov. 13 around 11:30 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle versus train collision with entrapment on Route 212 in the Village of Saugerties.

The investigation thus far by police has established that 35-year-old Esther N. Lee of Rockland County was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 2009 Honda CRV. Lee was traveling west on Ulster Avenue in the village of Saugerties when Lee failed to stop at the railroad crossing, crashed through the warning gate and then collided the vehicle directly into a train that was traveling northbound, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Lee’s vehicle struck car number 45-50, causing extensive damage to both her vehicle and the crossing gate, police say. Lee was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to the WCMC Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston. Lee was later transferred from the Kingston hospital to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for further care. Lee's condition hasn't been released.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Village of Saugerties Fire Department and CSX Police. The police investigation is ongoing and charges against Lee are pending. There's been no report of injuries from the train.

Below are photos from the accident from the Saugerties Police Department.