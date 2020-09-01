Police Investigate Shooting at Orange County Gas Station

One person is believed to be in serious condition following a shooting at an Orange County gas station.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday just after midnight, police in Orange County responded to reports of a shooting at the Valero gas station on Carpenter Avenue, just off East Main Street, in the Town of Wallkill.

Police confirmed an unnamed victim was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center in serious condition. Police wouldn't say if the victim was a man or woman and didn't confirm whether robbery was the motive.

A police scanner indicated officers were looking for two female suspects, possibly teens, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions tells Husdon Valley Post.

Police and detectives were seen at the gas station taking photographs and looking for any evidence with flashlights. A K9 search dog from the City of Newburgh was brought to the scene to help with the investigation.



Update:

On Tuesday around 12 p.m. police provided an update. Arriving police found the victim, a 19-year-old man from the Town of Wallkill resident, who is

an employee of Valero. The teen sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm, police say.

The victim told officers he was shot while chasing several individuals who were suspected of stealing property from Valero.

The victim is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Town of Wallkill Detectives at 845-692-6757.