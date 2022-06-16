Police Investigate 3-Year-Old’s Death in Wallkill, New York

An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy died in his living room. On Wednesday, police confirmed officers are now officially investigating the death of a child in Wallkill.

Town of Wallkill Police Department Responds to Home in Middletown, New York.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 7:58 a.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an “assist citizen” at a home in Middletown, New York.

Officers arrived at the home located at 82 Edward Diana Way in the Town of Wallkill and found an unresponsive child in the living room of his home, police say.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive child in the living room of his residence," the Town of Wallkill Police Department stated.

Unresponsive Orange County, New York Child Declared Dead at Hospital.

The 3-year-old child was then transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital, according to police.

Investigation Underway Following 3-Year-Old's Death in Wallkill, New York

Police did not release details about the child's fatal injuries, but confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

"The ongoing investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Town of Wallkill Detectives with assistance from the New York State Police," the Town of Wallkill Police Department said.

