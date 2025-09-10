New York Police Bracing For Another 9/11 Terror Attack

Police are on high alert as the 9/11 anniversary approaches. Sources warn of possible terror threats targeting New York.

NYPD Guarding Against Potential 9/11 Terrorist Attack

Thursday will mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. The 9/11/2001 attacks were the deadliest terrorist attacks in human history, causing around 3,000 deaths.

As the anniversary approaches, the NYPD is reportedly preparing to guard against a potential terror threat targeting some bridges and tunnels.

Officials say threats are aimed at East River bridges and tunnels linking Manhattan and Queens.

According to the New York Daily News, two sources told reporters that the threat is to attack targets in New York with explosives. The sources add that the threat might be linked to Iran.

The NYPD has already ramped up security due to the 9-11 Anniversary, the upcoming UN session and the Jewish high holidays.

How To Mark 9/11 Anniversary

The President of the 9-11 Museum and Memorial in New York suggests all can honor the victims by taking a picture of the sky tomorrow with the hashtag #RememberTheSky

Beth Hillman says that people remember the beauty of the sky before terrorists slammed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center.

An art installation at the Memorial commemorates those who were killed. There are nearly 3,000 tiles, one for each victim.

Each in a different shade of blue, depicting how people perceived the sky the sky on Sept. 11, 2001.

