New York Braces For Strange Snow As Polar Vortex Looms
A strange polar vortex could dump snow across New York State earlier than expected. Experts say some areas may see unusual winter weather soon.
New Yorkers are being warned to watch out for a strange weather phenomenon that could bury Empire State residents in snow.
Weather experts believe winter could arrive early this year in New York.
Early Winter In New York?
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the snowiest periods in Upstate New York are expected to be mid-November, early and mid-December, as well as early February.
The Farmers' Almanac agrees, saying, "November brings the first real taste of winter for many."
The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a "mild" winter for New York, but warns it's still going to snow and it's still going to be cold.
"Remember: Mild is relative. It’s still winter—so plan (and dress!) accordingly. And if you’re in a snow-prone area, don’t retire that shovel just yet," the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.
The Farmers' Almanac predicts a "cold" and "snow-filled" winter for New York State.
Polar Vortex May Bury New York State In Snow
The Mirror US is warning that a "bizarre polar vortex has the power to bury the state in a strange snow phenomenon."
According to the National Weather Service, the polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth's poles.
Many times during the winter, the polar vortex will weaken, which sends cold air to New York State and other parts of the country.
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts currently predicts a weaker polar vortex in the early stages of winter.
A weakened polar vortex sending cold air to New York, mixed with lake effect snow could bury many New Yorkers in snow, the Mirror US reports.
Exactly where the snow will fall the most is too hard to predict at this time, officials say.
