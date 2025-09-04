New York Braces For Strange Snow As Polar Vortex Looms

A strange polar vortex could dump snow across New York State earlier than expected. Experts say some areas may see unusual winter weather soon.

New Yorkers are being warned to watch out for a strange weather phenomenon that could bury Empire State residents in snow.

Weather experts believe winter could arrive early this year in New York.

Early Winter In New York?

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the snowiest periods in Upstate New York are expected to be mid-November, early and mid-December, as well as early February.

The Farmers' Almanac agrees, saying, "November brings the first real taste of winter for many."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a "mild" winter for New York, but warns it's still going to snow and it's still going to be cold.

Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac loading...

"Remember: Mild is relative. It’s still winter—so plan (and dress!) accordingly. And if you’re in a snow-prone area, don’t retire that shovel just yet," the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts a "cold" and "snow-filled" winter for New York State.

Polar Vortex May Bury New York State In Snow

Canva Canva loading...

The Mirror US is warning that a "bizarre polar vortex has the power to bury the state in a strange snow phenomenon."

According to the National Weather Service, the polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth's poles.

Many times during the winter, the polar vortex will weaken, which sends cold air to New York State and other parts of the country.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts currently predicts a weaker polar vortex in the early stages of winter.

Canva Canva loading...

A weakened polar vortex sending cold air to New York, mixed with lake effect snow could bury many New Yorkers in snow, the Mirror US reports.

Exactly where the snow will fall the most is too hard to predict at this time, officials say.

Keep Reading:

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm