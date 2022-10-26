Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York State
You may be eating plastic if you don't toss this popular recalled item that's sold in New York.
Nestlé USA announced it's initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces, according to the FDA
Plastic Found In Nestle Products Sold In New York
The recalled items are sold across the United States, including New York, and Puerto Rico.
"This voluntary recall is isolated to NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022," the FDA states in its recall notice. "No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall."
No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to Nestlé USA. The company says officials took immediate action "out of an abundance of caution" after a "small number of consumers" contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.
"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully," Nestlé USA states. "The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."
Photos of the recalled items are above and below
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
What To Do If You Purchased Recalled Items
If you purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling officials say to return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.
Nestlé stresses you should not cook or eat the recalled product.
If more support is needed you can contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.