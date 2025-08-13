Low-Flying Planes To Blanket Upstate New York With Vaccines

Low-flying planes and helicopters are dropping vaccines across Upstate New York this month. Here’s what residents need to know to stay safe.

Low-flying planes and helicopters have or will drop rabies vaccines.

According to the Erie County government, planes and helicopters will start airdropping rabies vaccine over Erie County, New York, on Wednesday and continue until August 23.

"This vital service distributes oral rabies vaccine in places where wildlife will eat it. When foxes, skunks, raccoons, woodchucks and other mammals eat these small green packets the size of a quarter coin, they gain protection against rabies, a virus that is 100% fatal," the Erie County Department of Health stated.

Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Clinton, Essex, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties Also Participating

Erie County isn't alone. Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Clinton, Erie, Essex, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties are all dropping rabies vaccines from the sky this month.

"Rabies is a serious public health concern, as it is almost always fatal if left untreated," Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments Paul Pettit stated.

What Happens If You Touch The Bait In Upstate New York?

To get animals to take the bait, the rabies vaccines are coated with a sweet mix—vegetable fats, wax, sugar, vegetable oil, artificial marshmallow flavor, and food-grade green dye.

If a pet grabs a bait, don’t try to remove it. Eating multiple baits might make an animal vomit, but one won’t hurt them.

If a human needs to touch the bait, its best to wear gloves or use a bag or paper towel. Then toss damaged baits in the trash.

Put undamaged bait back in a wooded area.

Residents should "WASH HANDS IMMEDIATELY" if they come into direct contact with the vaccine or packets and then call the NYSDOH Rabies Information Line at (888) 574-6656.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

