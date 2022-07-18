Dramatic Photos: Fiery Plane Crash in Orange County, NY

Good news first: no one was hurt in this dramatic plane crash that ended in flames on Route 42 in Monticello, NY. Check out the stunning photos and details below from an incident that could have ended much, much worse.

Plane Crash in Orange County, NY

"Members are currently operating at an aircraft down with no injuries, on State Route 42 near Dill Rd. Expect delays if traveling through the area", read the first Facebook post from Monticello Professional Firefighters Association. "Delays" may have been an understatement as the plane was not only engulfed in flames, but it was laying perpendicular to the road, covering both lanes.

Fiery Plane Crash in Monticello, NY

"You ain't getting one of these call every day. Good job", wrote a Hudson Valley, NY resident. "Another good landing. Missed those power lines", said another. Many people (including yours truly) were baffled and amazed that no one was hurt.

"Wow.....glad no one was hurt!" commented on Orange County, NY woman. "Look at that cockpit. How was it even possible for the pilot to survive? [They] must have ejected or parachuted out. UNBELIEVABLE !" marveled another. There is no word how the pilot escaped the cockpit, but luckily their quick thinking ensured not only their survival, but the safety of the drivers below. As these photos show, things could have been a lot worse.

In addition to the Monticello fire response, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department were on the scene as well investigating the accident. Want more Hudson Valley emergency response? Check out these amazing rescues below, including a HORSE stuck in a residential pool.

