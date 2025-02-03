Pizza Expert Bashes Beloved Upstate New York “Gimmick Slice”
A pizza expert shared his thoughts on a "gimmick" pizza that's beloved in Upstate New York. He believes his review is going to "upset" some New Yorkers.
Have you ever tried cold cheese pizza?
What Is Cold Cheese Pizza?
Cold cheese pizza dates back to the 1980s. It was reportedly invented by Tino's Pizza on Main Street in Oneonta.
Legend has it that heaping piles of cold mozzarella cheese were placed on piping-hot pizza slices to prevent drunk college students from burning their mouths.
Each slice has your normal amount of cheese baked into the pizza, with cold mozzarella cheese placed on top.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
My college, SUNY Plattsburgh, is also known for its late-night cold cheese pizza slices. My college friends and I couldn't end a night out at the bars without feasting on some cold cheese pizza from Pizza Bono.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Note: some adult beverages, before eating the warm pizza sprinkled with cold mozzarella, likely enhanced my love for cold cheese pizza.
A side of ranch made the pizza taste even better! My apologies to my Italian ancestors for putting ranch on pizza. Sorry, but it just tastes great!
Pizza Expert Tries Cold Cheese Pizza
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy still tours the country trying pizza for his famous "One Bite Reviews." Even though he now takes multiple bites before giving a rating.
While the debate started in Boston Portnoy now lives in New York. So he has reviewed countless pies from the Empire State.
Dave Portnoy Reviews Cold Cheese Pizza In New York
Pizza Expert Bashes Beloved Upstate New York "Gimmick Slice"
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
Portnoy has reviewed many other slices in New York. Including pizza from the Hudson Valley and one from Upstate New York that "broke his spirit." Find out more below: