Nine Hudson Valley families were found to living in a "death trap" house of horrors. We have photos you have to see to believe.

Rockland County officials recently began home inspections in Spring Valley. New York State officials ordered the Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes to investigate homes in Spring Valley.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said about two dozen people, including many children, have been rescued from a "death trap."

House Of Horrors Deemed 'Death Trap' in Hudson Valley

The 35 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

The home housed 9 families about two dozen people, including 5 children, officials say.

They lived in cordoned-off rooms, including four illegal units on the first floor, while people slept in the basement and in the garage, officials say.

The Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes are in the process of citing this Spring Valley property for at least 17 hazardous code violations.

"The battle lines have been drawn and we are aggressively pursuing bad actors and rescuing those victims living in squalor," Rockland County Executive Ed Day stated. "We promised that with the authority of building and codes enforcement given to us by the State that we would come out of the gate strong and that is exactly what we are doing. We ask all to be patient as we are facing a huge backlog and herculean task."

This one property was housing 9 families, about two dozen people, including 5 children, officials say.

The families were allegedly living in makeshift rooms that included the front entryway, unfinished basement space and the attic.

Many of these illegally converted spaces were unheated forcing tenants to utilize space heaters to stay warm along with hazardous illegal electrical wiring throughout the home, officials add.

The dining areas and living room were walled off into private living space.

Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes encourages everyone to report hazardous conditions within the Village of Spring Valley by calling 845-364-3700 or emailing BuildingsAndCodes@co.rockland.ny.us.