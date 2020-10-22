Photos: 11-Car Pileup Closes Route 9W For Hours in Hudson Valley

An 11-car pileup closed down Route 9W in the Hudson Valley for hours during the morning rush-hour.

On Thursday around 7:20 a.m., a 511NY alert announced a crash on Route 9W in Orange County, north of Exit - NY 218 (Highlands), closed all four lanes of traffic on Route 9W. The accident was cleared around 9 a.m., according to 511NY.

Around 1 p.m., Cornwall, NY Office of Emergency Management announced on Facebook 11 vehicles were involved in the accident on Storm King Mountain.

The Fort Montgomery Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed 11-vehicles were involved in the crash on Storm King Mountain that closed down Route 9W. Only a couple of minor injuries were reported, according to the Fort Montgomery Fire Department.

The initial cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the fire department mentioned fallen leaves can lead to very bad road conditions.

"We want to advise drivers who pass through this stretch of Route 9w to please use caution in the upcoming months with the leaves falling and the winter weather just right around the corner can make for very bad road conditions. Please be safe thank you," The Fort Montgomery Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

You can see photos of the crash, courtesy of the Fort Montgomery Fire Department below.

Wednesday morning, three people were critically injured when a school bus crashed head-on with a commercial tree service truck. Seven students were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.