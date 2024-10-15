Person Survives Jump Into Hudson River From “Tappan Zee Bridge”

Firefighters from the Hudson Valley rushed to the "Tappan Zee Bridge" after a person jumped from the bridge.

On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., firefighters from the Hudson Valley as well as police rushed to the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge for a report of a jumper.

Person Jumps From "Tappan Zee Bridge" Into Hudson River

The Tarrytown Fire Department took the lead and provided Hudson Valley Post with the details, calling the bridge in a press release by its old name the "Tappan Zee Bridge."

"At approximately 2:30 this afternoon, the Tarrytown Fire Department was dispatched to the area of the Tappan Zee Bridge for a report of a jumper down. Within minutes, a crew from Marine 5 was responding equipped with rescue swimmers on board," the Tarrytown Fire Department stated.

Bridge Jumper Rescued In Hudson River After Jumping From Mario Cuomo Bridge

Many Hudson Valley residents still call the bridge the Tappan Zee Bridge, but it's correct name is the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

Regardless, what's important here is the fact that the jumper survived.

On Sunday, first responders quickly located the jumper in the Hudson River "and acted swiftly" to gather the person.

The jumper was then placed into a boat which was brought back to the dockside. The victim was then cared for by waiting EMS.

The person's name or condition wasn't released, but the jumper survived.

"This was a coordinated effort by several Rockland County and Westchester units. Special thanks to Piermont FD, NYSP, Central Nyack FD, and other responding Marine Units. A job well done by all, " the Tarrytown Fire Department stated. "The incident is under investigation by the NYSP and the TFD will not be available for further comment."

