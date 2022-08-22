Perk Up for a Night Out with an Espresso Martini in Beacon, New York

When it comes to food and drink in the Hudson Valley, we're a little spoiled.

There are thousands of fabulous restaurants and bars across the region for whatever craving you may have this week. Personally, I was itching for a bold and flavorful Espresso Martini.

And it seems like the espresso-based adult beverage is the hottest drink trend right now.

There's no better way to find the best than with hands-on research. So over the weekend, I called up one of my friends and headed to Main Street in Beacon, New York. The town was buzzing with visitors and locals soaking up the last few summer weekends in the Hudson Valley.

I planned ahead to drink responsibly and set my limit at 3. If I had more than that I would most likely be up all night.

3 Places to Get Espresso Martinis in Beacon, NY

I started off my night at Wonderbar Beacon which is right next to the Story Screen Movie Theater, which is perfect because Wonderbar Beacon gives you that old-timey Hollywood feel. While they didn't have your run-of-the-mill Espresso Martini they did have something close and a bit more creative. The Sense of Self dessert cocktail. Made up of Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur, Amarula, Creme de Cacao, and Vanilla, the Sense of Self had me finding my inner self and dessert lover.

It was the perfect mixture of bold and sweet that makes for a delicious after-dinner treat.

From there we headed to the infamous The Roundhouse. Their Espresso Martinis are right to the point. No muss and fuss. It's bold and tangy and tastes like a straight shot of espresso. If you're looking for that strong espresso flavor head to The Roundhouse and enjoy the drinks and the view.

Lastly, I stumbled upon The Roosevelt in the Hudson Valley Food Hall. This was my first experience at the Hudson Valley Food Hall and I was blown away. All different types of food to pick from, Schmucks Candy Shop with ice cream, and of course The Roosevelt at the end.

I have to be honest, this was my favorite of the night. It had everything right. A chilled glass, foam on top, and a 3 espresso bean garnish. It wasn't too sweet and not overpowering with its espresso flavor.

I think I'll have to explore the rest of the Hudson Valley and round out my search for the best Espresso Martini in the region. Do you have a favorite?

