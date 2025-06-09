People From These Places Banned From Entering New York
A travel ban is back and it’s already affecting who can and can’t enter New York.
It's official, people from 12 countries are now banned from traveling to New York State
Trump Bans Travel From 12 Countries
At 12:01 a.m., President Donald Trump's travel ban went into effect. It restricts the entry of nationals from 12 countries.
We will restore the travel ban, some people call it the Trump travel ban, and keep the radical Islamic terrorists out of our country that was upheld by the Supreme Court," Trump stated.
The full travel ban includes the following countries.
- Afghanistan
- Myanmar
- Chad
- Republic of the Congo
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Haiti
- Iran
- Libya
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Yemen
"It is the President’s sacred duty to take action to ensure that those seeking to enter our country will not harm the American people," the White House states in a press release. "President Trump has determined that the entry of nationals from certain countries must be restricted or limited to protect U.S. national security and public safety interests."
Partial Restrictions For 7 Countries
People from the following seven countries will have partial restrictions.
- Burundi
- Cuba
- Laos
- Sierra Leone
- Togo
- Turkmenistan
- Venezuela
Trump says the ban is an effort to fight terrorism and protect America.
"The Proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. national interests," the White House states.
