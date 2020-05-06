People From All Over New York Coming to Hudson Valley for Pizza

People from all over the northeast are traveling to the Hudson Valley to try a pizza that's getting worldwide attention.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last week, Pizza Mia shared a photo of it's the latest pizza creation a "Deepdish Roni Cup & Mozza Stick Pizza made with a Garlic Knot Crust."

The owner, Brian Manning, tells Hudson Valley Post not only has the pie gotten the attention of the Hudson Valley, but people from Europe and Mexico have commented. As of this writing, the Facebook photo, which can be seen above, has been shared over 37,000 times, with over 15,000 comments and over 2,500 reactions.

Manning also told Hudson Valley Post he's had customers order the new creation from Ulster and Dutchess counties, Long Island, Albany Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

"The common theme was that they all wanted an excuse for a road trip based on the quarantine," Manning said. "We have our seatbelts on watching this thing go viral! It’s been fun! It’s amazing that it has hit Europe!"

Since early April, the pizzeria which has locations in Newburgh, New Windsor and Highland has been donating a large cheese pizza and a box of gloves for every order donated to a Hudson Valley hospital, medical facility or nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manning says they are delivering donated pies several times a week.

Five Hudson Valley pizzerias made a recent list for the best pizza places in New York. One local eatery is considered the best in all of "Upstate NY." NYUP.com ranked 26 pizzerias. Below are the pizzerias from the Hudson Valley that made the list.

#1 Pizzeria Posto (Rhinebeck, Dutchess County)

4.5 stars, 150 reviews

#7 Brooklyn Cider House (New Paltz, Ulster County)

5 stars, 31 reviews

#10 Slices of Saugerties (Saugerties, Ulster County)

4.5 stars, 89 reviews

#14 Marina Restaurant & Pizza (Harriman, Orange County)

4.5 stars, 56 reviews

#21 Benvenuto Pizza Restaurant (Mahopac, Putnam County)

4.5 stars, 112 reviews

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Leo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, which has locations in Newburgh, Cornwall and Wappinger Falls is selling a large pizza with a dozen wings and six-pack of beer for $29.99 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of other pizzerias in the Hudson Valley are offering specials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DUTCHESS COUNTY

Sinapi's Pizza, Pasta & More in Wappingers Falls is offering DIY pizza kits. If you post a picture to their Facebook page of you making one of the pizza kits, you'll be in the running for a $100 gift certificate

ORANGE COUNTY

Andolini's Pizza in Middletown is offering DIY pizza kits for $10

Cugino's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Slate Hill is also selling a DIY pizza kit for $10

Napoli's Pizzeria has DIY pizza kits, gluten-free options including a cauliflower crust

ULSTER COUNTY

Rino's Pizza in New Paltz has make your own pizza kits for $7.99

Village Pizza & Restaurant in Saugerties offers a DIY pizza kit for $10.

Village Pizza in New Paltz is also selling a make your own pizza kit.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Carlo's Pizza in Cold Spring offers 15% off their entire menu