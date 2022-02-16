Peloton Closing 2 New York Facilities, Laying Off Nearly 200

Peloton is closing two New York facilities, including one in the Hudson Valley. Around 200 people will be out of work.

A shakeup at Pelton is leaving thousands of people out of work across the nation and in the Empire State. Earlier this month, the exercise equipment maker announced plans to lay off 2,800 employees worldwide as part of its restructuring plan. CEO John Foley is also being replaced.

In New York, the company plans to close two facilities and cut its workforce in half at another New York facility.

According to a WARN notice, 75 Westchester County employees will be out of work by May 9.

The WARN noticed states a plant located at 300 East Sandford Blvd in Mount Vernon is closing.

The American exercise equipment and media company is also planning to close a Long Island location and cut half of its employees from another Long Island facility.

Pelton is closing its location at 85 Harbor Road in Port Washington, New York. 50 employees will be laid off.

About 30 workers from a facility in Farmingdale are also being laid off. 31 will remain at the site located at 855 Sea Lane, Farmingdale, NY.

In total, 112 employees are being laid off at the Long Island sites, according to a WARN notice.

The WARN notice states the reason for the layoffs is "economic."

Recently, two fictional TV characters suffered a heart attack while riding a Peloton exercise bike.

Last month, in the season six premiere of "Billions" on Showtime, one character had a heart attack while riding a Peloton exercise bike. That character recovered and noted in the episode he's "not going out like Mr. Big."

Mr. Big was a character on HBO's "Sex and the City" sequel series who died from a heart attack on the show.

Peloton said they didn't give "Billions" permission to use its brand, adding there are strong benefits to cardiovascular exercise.

