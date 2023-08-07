Peekskill, New York Needs to Celebrate Pee-wee Herman Day

Peekskill needs a day to honor Pee-wee. You think I'm crazy? I know you are but what am I?

We recently had Dutchess County legislators decree that July 6 "Macho Man" Randy Savage Day to commemorate his WWE television debut almost 40 years ago in Poughkeepsie.

After that successful campaign, I thought that I would try to go for round 2 by introducing a new day honoring Pee-wee Herman Day to Peekskill City officials to celebrate the late actor and Peekskill-born, Paul Reubens who passed away this week.

Here is a letter I wrote to the Secretary to the City of Peekskill. Maybe we can make this happen.

I am writing to you as a devoted resident of the Hudson Valley with a unique and exciting proposal to help spread joy in the community and to your wonderful city. I am proposing that we establish a new holiday. I'd like the city of Peekskill to recognize August 27. as "Pee-wee Herman Day" in Peekskill, dedicated to celebrating the birth of Paul Reubens, the actor who created iconic and popular culture powerhouse who was born in Peekskill in 1952. Paul Reubens, has been a beloved figure in the world of entertainment until his recent passing. By designating a day in honor of Pee-wee Herman, Peekskill can embrace its own sense of fun and playfulness, while also recognizing a big star who was born in the city. I kindly request that you consider my proposal for a Pee-wee Herman Day in Peekskill. This day has the potential to bring a lot of positivity, laughter, and togetherness to the city. I am more than willing to collaborate with you and other city officials, local organizations, and fellow residents to make this dream a reality. Thank you for your time and I am looking forward to the possibility of celebrating a Pee-wee Herman Day in Peekskill and contributing to the vibrant spirit of community.

How could we celebrate? Maybe we could have a bike race or the city can fund some sort of museum.