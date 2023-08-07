Mega Millions, Powerball Million-Dollar Winners Sold In New York State

A number of lottery tickets sold in New York State are all worth $1 million. Go check those tickets! One was sold in the Hudson Valley.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to soar after another drawing resulted in no grand prize winner.

Mega Millions Soars To $1.55 Billion Jackpot In New York

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Past 1 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday nights Mega Million. Friday's winning numbers were white balls white balls 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 20.

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the the estimated jackpot rolls to $1.55 billion, or a $757.2 million cash option.

The jackpot would set a new Mega Millions record. The game’s current record jackpot of $1.537 billion, was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, according to lottery officials.

“It’s exciting to watch Mega Millions grow,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium stated. “As the jackpot climbs ever higher, we thank our players and retailers for their support, which benefits the many good causes funded by our participating lotteries.

Tickets Sold At New York State Store Worth $1 Million

Justin Sullivan Justin Sullivan loading...

In the August 4 Mega Millions drawing, there were 5,331,114 winning tickets, according to lottery officials.

Nine of those tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize.

Two are worth $2 million each because they included the optional Megaplier. The others, including a ticket sold in New York State are worth $1 million each.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Suffolk County, Long Island

Google Google loading...

The New York winning ticket was sold on Long Island.

The winning ticket was sold at the Bolla Market located at 2084 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, Suffolk County, New York.

This marks the second straight Mega Millions that a winning ticket was sold in Suffolk County, New York.

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley, Westchester County

Google Google loading...

A winning ticket for Saturday's Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley.

The ticket is also worth $1 million. It was sold AMG Retail at 295 E Sandford Boulvard in Mount Vernon, New York.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.