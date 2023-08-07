Be careful what you buy on the side of the street. Some New York vendors are in hot water after they were caught selling illegal pesticides in a very creative way.

While the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) may be better known for their tireless efforts enforcing hunting regulations and rescuing stranded hikers, they're also on a mission to stop the spread of unregulated chemicals that have been outlawed in the United States.

Illegal Pesticides for Sale in New York

"New York City joined forces with DEC Bureau of Pesticides employees for a detail focused on the illegal sale of pesticides by street vendors", began a recent press release from the NYS DEC. What they found was a "potent and volatile" chemical for sale on the sidewalks of New York City.

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

Illegal Pesticides in Disguise in New York

Alongside agents from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New York Police Department (NYPD), the NYS DEC found a pesticide called "Sniper DDVP". Not only is the chemical not legal for use in the United States, but vendors had disguised the chemical liquid in hairspray bottles to avoid detection (above). From the NYS DEC:

One pesticide seized in this detail is a potent and volatile organophosphate known as "Sniper DDVP." Sniper is occasionally sold in repurposed spray bottles labeled for hair care products. This pesticide, especially in an unlabeled bottle, has the potential to be misused, potentially injuring or poisoning people and pets.

The joint effort by the DEC, EPA, and NYPD was just the latest effort to keep dangerous pesticides away from plants and animals, both wild and domestic. Check out more ways the NYS DEC stays active below.

DEC Rescues 7 Animals in 20 Days The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rescues humans lost or hurt while hiking, boating or just enjoying the great outdoors. But they also rescue the animals that call the outdoors home. Officers have rescued 7 animals in the last 20 days alone.