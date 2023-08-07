COVID Returns To New York State, Alarming Number Of New Cases
The pandemic might be over, but COVID cases are skyrocketing again across New York State.
The New York State Department Of Health is sounding the alarm because COVID cases are up again throughout New York
22% Increase In COVID Hospitalizations In New York State
The latest data from the New York State Department Of Health shows hospital admissions for COVID have increased by 22 percent when compared with the previous week. The latest data was released on August 2.
"As we once again see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the State, I urge all New Yorkers to remember COVID is a treatable disease," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "COVID tests are easy to use as well as highly accurate. If you test positive, speak with a health care provider about treatment, which can prevent hospitalization and death."
It gets much worse when you look at new COVID cases
New Cases Of COVID Increased By 55%
The number of new COVID cases doubled in the past week. Report cases of COVID are up 55 percent compared to last week, according to the New York State Department of Health.
"However, it's important to note that most cases are not reported, so hospitalizations are a more reliable indicator. There are currently no concerns with hospital bed capacity," the New York State Department of Health states. "There are currently no concerns with hospital bed capacity."
Health officials do note "numbers are still low compared to the height of the pandemic."
Get Tested If You Have Any Signs Of COVID
Despite cases being low compared to the peak of the pandemic, the New York State Department of Health is urging all New Yorkers with any possible COVID symptoms of COVID to get tested as soon as possible.
Possible COVID Symptoms
Symptoms of a possible COVID infection include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- New loss of taste or smell
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
