Now Much Easier To Win The Lottery In New York State, Buy Tickets

New York State residents can now buy lottery tickets without having to leave home.

With the Mega Millions jackpot now at a record level a spokesperson for Jackpot.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that Empire State residents can now order lottery tickets from their cell phones.

New Option To Buy Lottery Tickets In New York State

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Past 1 Billion Dollars Getty Images loading...

Jackpot.com now allows Empire State residents to order tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, New York Lotto and Pick 10. without having to go to the store. People can present their tickets to be scanned on a phone or tablet, and if they win, they can transfer their prize money to a linked bank account.

“We're excited to be launching Jackpot.com in New York, giving New Yorkers, who are notoriously on the go, a new way to play Mega Millions -- and all other NY Lotto games -- on their mobile devices," Jackpot.com CEO Akshay Khanna stated. "New Yorkers won’t need to worry about waiting in line, or even leaving the comfort of their air conditioning. With Jackpot's enhanced safety, security and convenience, there is no better way to order your lotto tickets today!"

Jackpot.com's CEO believes the site will allow more people to play the lottery. New Yorkers can securely order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or desktop anywhere in New York, according to Jackpot officials.

Record Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1 Billion Getty Images loading...

"We're thrilled to announce Jackpot.com in the Empire State, the nation's second-largest lottery market," Khanna added. "Jackpot.com is happy to help New Yorkers order official state lottery tickets online with increased safety, security and convenience. At Jackpot.com, we're always striving to increase accessibility and elevate the player experience by making it more convenient and secure for players to order lottery tickets, ensuring players don't lose a winning ticket."

How It Works In New York State

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Rises Past $600 Million Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Jackpot.com purchases tickets on behalf of its customers from official state lottery retailers.

If a prize over $600 is won, Jackpot.com securely sends the winning ticket to the lucky player so they can collect the winnings from the New York Lottery, according to the company.

New York Yankees, New York Giants Invest

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees Getty Images loading...

Jackpot.com recently received investments from Yankee Global Enterprises (New York Yankees) and the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants).

"We think Jackpot.com has one of the best and most progressive solutions on the market to make the lottery more accessible to tens of millions of New Yorkers. We are thrilled to be part of Jackpot.com in New York and its mission to positively change the way New Yorkers order official state lottery tickets, " said Carolyn Tisch.

