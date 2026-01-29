Updated Odds On Deadly Bomb Cyclone Impacting Upstate New York

We've got the latest odds from local weather experts regarding the looming weekend snowstorm.

Before you panic about scary “bomb cyclone” headlines online, experts say the Hudson Valley still has a decent chance to avoid major impacts this weekend.

Bomb Cyclone Talk Is Heating Up

Reports say that a bomb cycle has its eyes on New York State.

If it makes land. But, Hudson Valley forecasters are now saying the odds of it impacting the Hudson Valley are slim.

Hudson Valley Weather says the region has a better-than-even chance of avoiding major impacts from the potential coastal storm being tracked for this weekend.

Odds Of Major Snowstorm In Hudson Valley

Thursday morning, Hudson Valley Weather updated its odds about a potential Sunday snowstorm. Here’s the current breakdown:

A 20 percent chance the region sees major impacts. Defined as six inches of snow or more.

A 40 percent chance of minor impacts. Less than six inches of snow

A 40 percent chance that the Hudson Valley sees no snow at all.

On Wednesday, Ben Noll put the odds of a major storm in the Hudson Valley at 20 percent.

Thursday morning, he said he's now predicting the storm to miss the Hudson Valley, but still impact other areas in New York.

"After burying the Carolinas and parts of eastern Georgia from Saturday into Sunday, the rapidly strengthening storm will pass offshore. Its snow will stretch into New England, with blizzard conditions possible in Cape Cod, and its western fringe could graze New York City and/or Long Island on Sunday," Noll wrote.

What To Watch For

Meteorologists say arctic air is in place, which could allow a coastal storm to rapidly intensify, a process called bombogenesis, but the track is still very uncertain.

If the system stays offshore, the Hudson Valley should be spared.

But if it shifts west. That's when the trouble could start.

