PD: New York Woman Found With Loaded Gun at Hudson Valley School
Police arrested a Hudson Valley woman after they allegedly found her in possession of a loaded gun on school grounds.
On Wednesday, July 7, around 10 a.m., the Kingston Police Department arrested a 35-year-old from Ulster County who allegedly was in possession of a loaded gun while on school grounds in Ulster County.
Police: Ulster County, New York Woman Found With Loaded Gun Near Kingston, New York School
Members of the Kingston Police Department arrested 35-year-old Sarah M. Schatzel from Kingston around 10 a.m. on Wednesday following an investigation and a brief foot pursuit in the area of Broadway and McEntee Street in Kingston.
The Kingston woman was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and a substantial amount of crack cocaine, police say.
Schatzel was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree for possessing a weapon on school grounds, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Kingston, New York Woman Found With Gun On Near Kingston Catholic School, Police Say
The Kingston Police Department did not release what school Schatzel is accused of being near with a loaded gun. However, Kingston Catholic School is located on the corner of Broadway and McEntee Street in Kingston, according to Google Maps.
St. Mary's-St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church is across the street from Kingston Catholic School
Schatzel is currently being held and awaiting arraignment in Kingston City Court. Kingston Police were assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police.